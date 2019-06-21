Home

Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
STAMPONE
PETER F.


Age 89, on June 19, 2019. Devoted husband to Joan (nee Kramer). Loving father to Joseph P., Esq. (Julia), Frederick A. (Honey Ackermann), and Peter N Stampone (MaryEllen). Beloved grandfather to Nicole, Peter, Joseph, Daniel, Andrea, Tyler, Nicholas, Scott, Michele, Stephanie and Peter; also survived by 6 great-grand-children. Dear brother to the late Nicholas, Joseph and Peter Stampone. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, 5 until 7 P.M., at L. A. DiGIACOMO, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1055 Southampton Rd., Phila., and Monday, 9:15 until 10:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 7051 Tulip St., Phila. followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. St. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to semperfifund.org

DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019
