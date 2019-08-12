Home

76, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side the afternoon of Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Peter J. and Jean "Jennie" Mikulich (nee Knezich), and the loving husband of fifty years to Eleanor "Sue" Mikulich (nee Foley).
Pete graduated from Penn State in 1965 with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked at various companies including RCA, GE, Unisys, and CSC. As an antenna engineer, he worked on various space programs. He has a patent for a home television antenna.
Pete was an avid runner. He completed nine marathons, as well as numerous half-marathons, 5K and 10K races. His favorite motto was "I run to live and I live to run".
Pete and Sue enjoyed traveling within the United States and Europe. His favorite destinations included Italy and Croatia and tracing his family heritage.
In addition to his wife, Sue, Peter is survived by his children: Peter John, III (Jennifer), Scott Andrew (Jennifer), and Bryan David (Maryann); grand-children, Peyton, Leah, Will, Noah, Cali and Abigail.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 14, beginning at 11:00 A.M., at Saint Joseph Church 332 Manor Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335. A visitation will be held prior from 9:00 A.M. – 10:45 A.M.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 12, 2019
