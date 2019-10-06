Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
PETER L. SVANDA

PETER L. SVANDA Notice
SVANDA
PETER L.


Of Gladwyne PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Jeralyn (Thurman); his children Gregory, Wendi (Charlie) and Allison (Kenneth); his grand-children, Michael, Stephen, Collin, Samuel, Ashley and Kolton. His Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M., on Sat., Oct. 19th, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 226 Righters Mill Road, Gladwyne PA 19035. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: Opera Philadelphia, Academy House, 1420 Locust Street, Philadelphia PA 19120
(operaphila.org/support) or Wilma Theater, 265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(www.wilmatheater.org/giving)

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
