SVANDA
PETER L.
Of Gladwyne PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Jeralyn (Thurman); his children Gregory, Wendi (Charlie) and Allison (Kenneth); his grand-children, Michael, Stephen, Collin, Samuel, Ashley and Kolton. His Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M., on Sat., Oct. 19th, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 226 Righters Mill Road, Gladwyne PA 19035. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: Opera Philadelphia, Academy House, 1420 Locust Street, Philadelphia PA 19120
(operaphila.org/support) or Wilma Theater, 265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(www.wilmatheater.org/giving)
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019