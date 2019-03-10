|
MARCHESE
PETER "PETE THE BARBER"
Age 83. March 4, 2019. Loving son of the late Nicola and Rosina. Pete worked for over 40 years at The Hair Loft at 15th and Sansom and will be missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Monday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). There will be an addition Viewing Tuesday, 9 to 11 A.M., Our Lady of Hope Parish, 5200 N. Broad St. 19141. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Int. Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019