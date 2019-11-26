Home

Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Stephen
6300 Browning Road
Pennsauken, NJ
PETER P. TEPPER Sr. Notice
TEPPER
PETER P., SR.
On Nov. 24, 2019; age 72 years. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggie" (nee Heaney); Devoted father of Jennifer (Rich) Buchholz, Peter Jr. (Dawn), and Michael (Melissa); Loving grandfather of Richie, Ryan, Michael, Alexis, Peter III, Evan, Molly and Emma; Dear brother of Henry (Fran), John (Pat) and the late Mary Tepper.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Tepper was employed as a drywall finisher with Union Local 1955 in Philadelphia for 35 years. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War, where he was a recipient of 3 bronze stars.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 8 to 10 A.M. at THE FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Road in Pennsauken. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
