November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 yrs to Mary Anne (nee Prugh). Loving father to Elizabeth "Lisa" (Thomas) Butler, and the late James P. Van Blarcom. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Emilie Van Blarcom, Stuart Butler, Kathryn Van Blarcom, Peter Butler, Walker Butler and Elizabeth Van Blarcom. Peter was a proud veteran of the USMC. Relatives and friends are invited to Peter's Memorial Service, Monday Nov. 11th The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's name may be made to The Presby-terian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118, or Germantown Academy, 340 Morris Rd., Fort Washington, PA 19034.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019