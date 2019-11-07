Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
814 Bethlehem Pike
Erdenheim, PA 19038
(215) 233-2231
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER Van BLARCOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER P. Van BLARCOM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER P. Van BLARCOM Notice
Van BLARCOM
PETER P.
November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 yrs to Mary Anne (nee Prugh). Loving father to Elizabeth "Lisa" (Thomas) Butler, and the late James P. Van Blarcom. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Emilie Van Blarcom, Stuart Butler, Kathryn Van Blarcom, Peter Butler, Walker Butler and Elizabeth Van Blarcom. Peter was a proud veteran of the USMC. Relatives and friends are invited to Peter's Memorial Service, Monday Nov. 11th The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's name may be made to The Presby-terian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118, or Germantown Academy, 340 Morris Rd., Fort Washington, PA 19034.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -