ATKINSON
PETER W.
Age 82, on May 5, 2019 of Blue Bell. Survived by his wife Bonnie (nee Redhouse). Father of Peter, Cindy Dwyer, David, and the late Dawn. Stepfather of Flip, Andrew, Janet, and the late Herbert Ferry. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Jarrettown United Methodist Church, 1460 Limekiln Pk., Dresher, PA 19025, Tuesday, May 14th at 9:00 A.M. Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. Int. St. Thomas' Whitemarsh. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. (JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on May 9, 2019
