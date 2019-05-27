Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP BOOKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. PHILIP BOOKMAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

DR. PHILIP BOOKMAN Notice
BOOKMAN
DR. PHILIP
May 26, 2019, of Voorhees NJ. Husband of the late Miriam Bookman. Father of Alan (Terri) Bookman and the late Francine Bookman. Grandfather of Zo Bookman (Julian Hammond). Dear companion of Marilyn Prant. Relatives and friends are invited Tues. beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org
Published on Philly.com on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now