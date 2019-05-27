|
|
BOOKMAN
DR. PHILIP
May 26, 2019, of Voorhees NJ. Husband of the late Miriam Bookman. Father of Alan (Terri) Bookman and the late Francine Bookman. Grandfather of Zo Bookman (Julian Hammond). Dear companion of Marilyn Prant. Relatives and friends are invited Tues. beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org
Published on Philly.com on May 27, 2019