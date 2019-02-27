Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP HOWSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP C. HOWSE

Notice Condolences Flowers

PHILIP C. HOWSE Notice
HOWSE
PHILIP C.


91, of Audubon, PA, on Feb. 15, 2019. Survived by wife: Winifred Mary "Pat" (Pattison) Howse; sons: P. Chase (Becky) Howse, Thomas J. Howse and Daniel A. (Chris) Howse; and grandchildren: Samuel, Phoebe, Ben, Leah, Jake and Sydney. Memorial Service: Sat., March 9, 11 A.M. St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 121 Church St., Phoenixville. Visitation: 10 - 11 A.M. Contributions to St. Peter's Episcopal Church Capital Fund Campaign or Phoenixville Public Library.

CAMPBELL-ENNIS-KLOTZBACH FH, INC.
www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
Download Now