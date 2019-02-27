|
|
HOWSE
PHILIP C.
91, of Audubon, PA, on Feb. 15, 2019. Survived by wife: Winifred Mary "Pat" (Pattison) Howse; sons: P. Chase (Becky) Howse, Thomas J. Howse and Daniel A. (Chris) Howse; and grandchildren: Samuel, Phoebe, Ben, Leah, Jake and Sydney. Memorial Service: Sat., March 9, 11 A.M. St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 121 Church St., Phoenixville. Visitation: 10 - 11 A.M. Contributions to St. Peter's Episcopal Church Capital Fund Campaign or Phoenixville Public Library.
CAMPBELL-ENNIS-KLOTZBACH FH, INC.
www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019