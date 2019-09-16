|
|
DAVIS
PHILIP
September 15, 2019 of Maple Shade, NJ. Father of Arielle (Ben Landsburg) Davis and Sean Davis. Grandfather of Jack. Son of Debbie & Steve Davis. Brother of Barry (Diane) Davis, Stuart (Sarina) Davis and Danny (Lisa) Davis. Nephew of James H. Klein; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 10:15 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019