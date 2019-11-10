|
|
GITTERMAN
PHILIP
Nov. 8, 2019. Husband of Lori (nee Goodman) for 35 years. Father of Abraham (Einar) Gitterman, Rose (Lucas) Myer and Rachel Gitterman. Grand-father of Jonathan and Benjamin Gitterman and Sophia Myer. Dedicated USPS employee for 30 years, and member of Har Zion Temple for over 70 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. BROAD ST. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Sun. through Tues. at his late residence. Contribution in his memory may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave, Phila., PA 19134, www.pscpa.org.
