BOBROVE
DR. PHILIP H.
April 7, 2019, of Westmont, NJ. Husband of Elaine. Father of Michael (Miki), Aaron (Dana) and Joshua (Donna). Grand-father of Ayla, Malka, Brenna and Jordan. Philip grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Brooklyn College and the University of Rochester (PhD). He was a clinical psychologist for over 50 years and the Past President of the South Jersey Psychological Association. Dr. Bobrove was an avid musician and amateur paleontologist. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 2:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 3:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Hillel-Beth Abraham, P.O. Box 2205, Vineland, NJ 08362 or Compassionate Care Hospice, www.cchnet.net.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019