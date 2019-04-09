Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP BOBROVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. PHILIP H. BOBROVE

Notice Condolences Flowers

DR. PHILIP H. BOBROVE Notice
BOBROVE
DR. PHILIP H.
April 7, 2019, of Westmont, NJ. Husband of Elaine. Father of Michael (Miki), Aaron (Dana) and Joshua (Donna). Grand-father of Ayla, Malka, Brenna and Jordan. Philip grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Brooklyn College and the University of Rochester (PhD). He was a clinical psychologist for over 50 years and the Past President of the South Jersey Psychological Association. Dr. Bobrove was an avid musician and amateur paleontologist. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 2:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 3:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Hillel-Beth Abraham, P.O. Box 2205, Vineland, NJ 08362 or Compassionate Care Hospice, www.cchnet.net.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now