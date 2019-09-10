Home

Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
On Sept. 8, 2019, age 74. Beloved husband of Ann W. (nee Wuetig), loving father of Meredith Tips-McLaine (Michael), and Andrew M. Jones, dear brother of Eleanor Jones and the late Allison Stovall, cherished grandfather of Frederick Tips-McLaine, former husband of Nancy Tips. A Memorial Service will be held at Chestnut Hill Meeting at a later date. Contributions in memory of Phil may be made to Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E. Mermaid Lane, Phila., PA 19118. FAMILY SERVICE BY CRAFT-GIVNISH OF ABINGTON. To share your fondest memories of Phil, please visit

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019
