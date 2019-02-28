Home

PHILIP H. PETERSON Jr.

On February 23, 2019, of Wayne, PA. He was the partner of Jacqueline Mohr, son of Philip H. and Irene (Coffman) Peterson, father of Philip, III and Kristen McDevitt and grandfather to Spencer, Claire, and Jessica. He was a graduate of Central High School (1945), The University of Pennsylvania (1949) and the University's Law School (1952). He served in the United States Navy following World War II and during the Korean War. He was an employee benefits consultant in Philadelphia and a member of The Union League. He enjoyed motorcycling and collecting toy trains. Interment at West Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
