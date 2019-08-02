|
|
MANGIOVILLANO
PHILIP J.
83, of Valley Township, passed away on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Jeannette Baer Mangiovillano, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, Philip was the son of the late Marianina (Pianciamore) and Fillippo Mangiovillano. Philip worked as an Operations Manager for the former Philadelphia Quartz chemical company in Philadel-phia. He then owned and operated Slom's Professional Uniforms of Abington.
Philip is survived, in addition to his wife, by three children: Ann Hoopes, wife of Ronald, of Coatesville, Maryjane Holmes of Frazer, and Philip Mangiovillano, husband of Joanna, of Downingtown; four grandchildren, Kevin Hoopes, Philip Mark Mangiovillano, Hanna Mangiovillano, and Katy Holmes. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Concetta Wiersyzla and Faye Marsella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 332 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, with Fr. Alexander Pancoast Officiating. Interment to follow in All Souls Cemetery of Coatesville. A viewing will be held at the Church from 10 until 11 A.M.
Online condolences can be posted at
www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019