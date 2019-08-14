|
|
De CAMARA
PHILIP L. III, ESQ.
On August 12, 2019, age 53 yrs. of Yardley and formerly of Huntingdon Valley. Loving father of Lauren. Beloved son of Terese C. (nee Wolf) De Camara and the late Philip L. De Camara Jr. Devoted brother of Andrew (Allison), Matthew (Judy), Nancy Maglio (Joe) and Joe. Also survived by cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a friend to many. Philip was a graduate of Gwynedd Mercy Academy, St. Joseph's Preparatory School, Georgetown University and University of Virginia Law School. He was an accomplished lawyer and financial services advisor. He loved music and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He was a kind and gentle person who cared for so many. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Friday 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Philip L. De Camara Jr. Scholarship at the University of Maryland School of Fire Protection Engineering or The Greg Wolf Fund are welcomed.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019