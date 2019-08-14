Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Alphonsus
33 Conwell Dr
Maple Glen, PA 19002
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
33 Conwell Dr
Maple Glen, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP De CAMARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP L. De CAMARA ESQ III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP L. De CAMARA ESQ III Notice
De CAMARA
PHILIP L. III, ESQ.


On August 12, 2019, age 53 yrs. of Yardley and formerly of Huntingdon Valley. Loving father of Lauren. Beloved son of Terese C. (nee Wolf) De Camara and the late Philip L. De Camara Jr. Devoted brother of Andrew (Allison), Matthew (Judy), Nancy Maglio (Joe) and Joe. Also survived by cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a friend to many. Philip was a graduate of Gwynedd Mercy Academy, St. Joseph's Preparatory School, Georgetown University and University of Virginia Law School. He was an accomplished lawyer and financial services advisor. He loved music and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He was a kind and gentle person who cared for so many. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Friday 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Philip L. De Camara Jr. Scholarship at the University of Maryland School of Fire Protection Engineering or The Greg Wolf Fund are welcomed.
www.mayfuneralhome.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.