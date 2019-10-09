|
|
FOELSTER
PHILIP MARTIN
Of Narberth, PA, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. He is survived by his siblings: Kenneth, Gary, Maureen Yagmourian (Dennis) and Jeanette; niece, Jeanette Marie Yagmourian and his loving partner, Paula Cullin.
Family and friends may call 7 to 9 P.M., Friday, in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, and Saturday morning in St. Margaret's Church, 210 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, from 9 to 9:45 A.M., followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Assn., 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. Cards and condol-ences may be sent to 238 Hampden Ave., Narberth, PA 19072.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019