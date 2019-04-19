Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP JEFFERIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP P. "JEFF" JEFFERIS Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

PHILIP P. "JEFF" JEFFERIS Jr. Notice
JEFFERIS
PHILIP P. JR. "JEFF"


On April 15, 2019 of Glenside, PA. Son of the late Philip and Jean (nee Milligan), beloved husband of Anne (nee Mackenzie). He is also survived by his loving sister, Ann (Jim Getz) and nephew Lawrence Zalewski all of Columbus, Ohio and his brother-in-law Malcolm Mackenzie (Martha) of Napa, CA and nieces Elizabeth (Dan Cody) of Berkeley, CA, Alison (Dan Levin) and Jessica (Daniel Miller) all of Los Angeles. Jeff lost his long, challenging battle with melanoma with the grace, wit and dignity that he lived his life. He will be missed by his many friends.
The family would like to particularly thank his oncologist, Dr. Lynn Schuchter and her assistant, Suzanne McGettigan for their supurb care, and kindness. Donations in his memory may be sent to: Penn Medicine Development, Attn Karleigh Rose Pettit, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104. Checks may be made out to The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and a notation on the memo line "In honor of Jeff Jefferis Melanoma Fund." Services private.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.