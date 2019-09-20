|
|
MARKS
PHILIP R.
77 yrs.old, peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019. Philip was retired from Conrail with 33 yrs. of service and he was a Veteran served in the U.S. Navy. Husband of the late Trudy Kidder-Marks. Devoted father of DeAnn Himelberger and Sheri Heebner; step-father of Jennifer Cupo; grandfather to 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother of Daniel Marks. Services and Interment private. At the families request, Please send donations in Philip's name to Northwest Veterans Assoc., P.O. Box 26086, Phila., PA 19128.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 20, 2019