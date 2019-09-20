Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP MARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP R. MARKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP R. MARKS Notice
MARKS
PHILIP R.
77 yrs.old, peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019. Philip was retired from Conrail with 33 yrs. of service and he was a Veteran served in the U.S. Navy. Husband of the late Trudy Kidder-Marks. Devoted father of DeAnn Himelberger and Sheri Heebner; step-father of Jennifer Cupo; grandfather to 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother of Daniel Marks. Services and Interment private. At the families request, Please send donations in Philip's name to Northwest Veterans Assoc., P.O. Box 26086, Phila., PA 19128.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
 215-482-8878
logo


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now