McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
PHILLIP DUFFY
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
31 Pennswood Rd.
Bryn Mawr, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
31 Pennswood Rd.
Bryn Mawr, PA
PHILLIP H. DUFFY


1944 - 2019
PHILLIP H. DUFFY Notice
DUFFY
PHILLIP H.


75, of Spring City, PA, went to heaven peacefully surrounded by his family on the Blessed Mother's birthday September 8, 2019. Son of the late Helen (nee Shaughnessy) and Joseph J. Duffy, Jr. Loving father of Carrie Ferguson (Jason), and grandfather of Kasey and Ashley Ferguson. Cherished brother of Carol Ann Wolfington (late Harry), Francis Duffy (Mary Anne), Jerry Duffy (Jan) and the late Jay Duffy, III. A 9 A.M. Viewing followed by a 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Resurrection will be celebrated Sat. Sept. 14th at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), 320 Woolley Rd., Merion Station, PA 19066.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
