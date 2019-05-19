|
BREISH
PHILLIP PRESPER
Age 68, of Ambler, PA, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. After graduating from Springfield High School in 1968 he went on to obtain a Bachelors degree from Temple University in 1972. Phil was known for his love of music, the Phillies and the beach. He spent many summers in Ocean City, NJ since childhood, enjoying the surf, sun and sand. Phil is survived by his loving children, Ben, Margey and Alex, his brother Russell and grandsons Jaxon and Cruz. Services will be held at WILLIAM R MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038 on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Visitation is at 11 A.M., followed by service at 12 Noon.
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019