D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2430 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
PHILOMENA M. "MENA" TROLIO


1932 - 2019
PHILOMENA M. "MENA" TROLIO Notice
TROLIO
PHILOMENA M. "MENA"
(nee Battiste)


On Nov. 12, 2019, of Media former-ly of Springfield. Predeceased by her 3 siblings. Survived by her beloved husband of 68 yrs. Andrew E.; her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, Nov. 15th, from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Mary Magdalen Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions may be made in her memory to at www.alz.org

www.danjolell.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
