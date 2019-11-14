|
|
COHEN
PHYLLIS B.
November 13, 2019, of W. Berlin, NJ. Wife of Sol. A. Cohen. Mother of Dr. Marc (Ivy) Cohen and Jeffrey (Ronni) Cohen. Grandmother of Dr. Tara, Ashley, Haley and Matthew. Phyllis loved her family dearly and was known for her awards as an artist. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 12:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019