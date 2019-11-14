Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS B. COHEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS B. COHEN Notice
COHEN
PHYLLIS B.
November 13, 2019, of W. Berlin, NJ. Wife of Sol. A. Cohen. Mother of Dr. Marc (Ivy) Cohen and Jeffrey (Ronni) Cohen. Grandmother of Dr. Tara, Ashley, Haley and Matthew. Phyllis loved her family dearly and was known for her awards as an artist. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 12:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now