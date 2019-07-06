|
BOOTEL
PHYLLIS (nee Beckman)
On July 4, 2019. Wife of the late Brian Bootel. Mother of Marc and Jacki. Bubby to Tara, Chase and Melissa. Beloved cousin, aunt and friend to many. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Monday and Tuesday nights at the home of Marc Bootel. Contributions in her memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Published on Philly.com on July 6, 2019