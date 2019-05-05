Home

Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Marne Highway
Hainesport, NJ
View Map
PHYLLIS C. LOVENDUSKY

PHYLLIS C. LOVENDUSKY Notice
LOVENDUSKY
PHYLLIS C.
Of Hainesport passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Virtua-Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 74. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard; a daughter and son-in-law Kerry and Luis Don of Lumberton; 2 grandchildren Lucas and Casey Don; and 2 brothers Edward and Mark Witczak. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that called her "Pho."
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday at 11 A.M. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Marne Highway, Hainesport. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cem. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday morning from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.

www.perinchief.com

Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019
