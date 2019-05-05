|
LOVENDUSKY
PHYLLIS C.
Of Hainesport passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Virtua-Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 74. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard; a daughter and son-in-law Kerry and Luis Don of Lumberton; 2 grandchildren Lucas and Casey Don; and 2 brothers Edward and Mark Witczak. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that called her "Pho."
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday at 11 A.M. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Marne Highway, Hainesport. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cem. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday morning from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.
www.perinchief.com
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019