PHYLLIS MARY (Hogan) NAYLOR-BARRETT

PHYLLIS MARY (Hogan) NAYLOR-BARRETT Notice
NAYLOR-BARRETT
PHYLLIS MARY (nee Hogan)


October 3, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Maureen Gordon, Michael, Barbara Peck (Bernie), and Timothy (Karen). Devoted grand-mother of 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Joseph Hogan (Florence) and siste,r Maureen Duffy (Tom). Preceded in death by her first husband, John Naylor and parents, Joe and Marie Hogan. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to her family Tuesday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Int. Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
