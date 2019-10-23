|
October 21, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of David Micahnik. Mother of Robert Eskin, Hank (Sarah) Eskin, Tzvi Hirsh (Channie) Micahnik and the late Aaron Micahnik. Grandmother of Robin, Chasyah, Atarah and Geulah. Relatives and friends are invited Thurs. beginning 11:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 Noon. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Beth Plenn. Contributions in Phyllis's memory can be made to Cong. Beth Tikvah, www.btikvah.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019