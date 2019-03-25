|
|
PANEGHELLO
PHYLLIS C.
(nee Malatesta)
age 81, of Philadelphia, on March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis H. Paneghello, Jr.,; loving mother of Louis H., Michael A. (Cynthia), and Russell Paneghello. Dearest grandmother of Nicholas, Mari, Michaela, Russell and Anthony. Devoted sister of Harry Malatesta. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, March 28th, 9:30-10:45 A.M. ALL IN CHURCH, at St. Donato Church, 403 N. 65th Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19151. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M., Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The , www.alz.org would be appreciated.
DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019