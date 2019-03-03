|
|
LACHS
PHYLLIS S. (nee Seltzer)
Died peacefully on March 1, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel T. Mother of Susanna Lachs Adler (Dean), Michael E. Lachs, Joshua Lachs and the late Benjamin E. Lachs. Sister of Robert (Ellen B.) Seltzer. Grandmother of Anna (David) Tykocynski, Sara Adler and Matthew Lachs. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 11 A.M. precisely at Temple Adath Israel, 250 N. Highland Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Shiva will be observed at the Adler residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadel-phia, 2100 Arch St., Phila., PA 19103 or Temple Adath Israel.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019