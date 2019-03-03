Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS LACHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS S. (Seltzer) LACHS

Notice Condolences Flowers

PHYLLIS S. (Seltzer) LACHS Notice
LACHS
PHYLLIS S. (nee Seltzer)
Died peacefully on March 1, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel T. Mother of Susanna Lachs Adler (Dean), Michael E. Lachs, Joshua Lachs and the late Benjamin E. Lachs. Sister of Robert (Ellen B.) Seltzer. Grandmother of Anna (David) Tykocynski, Sara Adler and Matthew Lachs. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 11 A.M. precisely at Temple Adath Israel, 250 N. Highland Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Shiva will be observed at the Adler residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadel-phia, 2100 Arch St., Phila., PA 19103 or Temple Adath Israel.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now