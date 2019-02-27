|
|
SCAVITTO-SOBEL
PHYLLIS (nee Soprani)
Age 85, of Berwyn passed on February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Scavitto (1994) and the late Bernard Sobel (2002). Loving mother of Joseph Jr. (Maryann), Michael (Wendy), Steven (Susan), Frances Riley (Keith), Denise O'Brien (Obie) and Sandra Scavitto-Donato; sister of Joseph Soprani (Jennie). She is also survived by 8 grand-children; 10 great-grandchildren and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, March 2nd, 10-10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Monica's Church, 63 Main Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312. Inurnment private.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019