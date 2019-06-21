RAMSEY

PIERCE "TED"

Passed away on June 15, 2019, of natural causes, at 93. A lifelong resident of Philadelphia.

Ted volunteered for service in World War II and was selected to the elite group of African American fighter pilots at Tuskegee, Alabama. He trained on the B 25 twin engine.

He attended Wharton School of Business. He spent a lifetime in real estate. He developed a huge following and later in life sold commercial real estate with Corporate Realty.

He married Harriett Vaughter (deceased) and two sons born of this union. He was active in many social clubs, golf clubs and social organizations.

He married Ruth Scarborough in 1985 and lived in Philadel-phia and the Jersey shore. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Hazel Townsend Ramsey, and son, Theodore, Jr.

He is survived by his wife; son Brian (Elaine); granddaughter, Kelly Schultz (Erick); 3 nieces and 2 nephews. And supporters, Kevin Smith and Andre Scarborough.

Viewing Monday, June 24, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 6361 Lancaster Ave. Viewing 9 to 11 A.M. Service at 11 A.M. Interment Eden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. James School, 3217 W. Clear-field St., Phila., PA 19132.



