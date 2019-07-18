|
|
CARLSON
PORTER NEAL
91, of Malvern, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born in Erie, PA on December 27, 1927 to the late Paul and Lottie Homan Carlson. Porter was the beloved husband of the late Harriet Fulton Carlson, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.
Porter was the loving father of Heidi Carlson (John), Eric (Laura) Carlson, and Holly (Randy) Stevens and devoted grandfather to his three grand-children; Isabella Stevens, Kevin Carlson and Katherine Carlson. Porter is also survived by his older brother Don Carlson, several nieces and nephews and his dear friend Marjorie Wroblewski.
Relatives and friends are invited to Porter's Life Celebration on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 S Valley Rd., Paoli, PA 19301, where friends may visit from 10-11 A.M. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Porter's memory to the Tri-State Jazz Society, P.O. Box 896, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
www.maugergivnish.com
Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019