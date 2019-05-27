|
|
SIMON
R. MORTON
Beloved husband of Joann (nee Myers). Devoted father of Robert Simon, Dr. James Simon and David (Stephanie) Simon. Proud grandfather of Rebecca, Sarah, Zachary, Alexandra and Hannah. He was a graduate of Simon Gratz High School, Drexel Institute of Technology and Harvard University. Retired officer from the US Navy and retired president of Pyramid Products. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Tuesday May 28, 9:30 A.M. at Congregation Beth Or (239 Welsh Rd, Ambler, PA 19002). Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence and request that contributions in his memory be made to Congregation Beth Or.
Published on Philly.com on May 27, 2019