Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Congregation Beth Or
239 Welsh Rd
Ambler, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for R. SIMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. MORTON SIMON

Notice Condolences Flowers

R. MORTON SIMON Notice
SIMON
R. MORTON
Beloved husband of Joann (nee Myers). Devoted father of Robert Simon, Dr. James Simon and David (Stephanie) Simon. Proud grandfather of Rebecca, Sarah, Zachary, Alexandra and Hannah. He was a graduate of Simon Gratz High School, Drexel Institute of Technology and Harvard University. Retired officer from the US Navy and retired president of Pyramid Products. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Tuesday May 28, 9:30 A.M. at Congregation Beth Or (239 Welsh Rd, Ambler, PA 19002). Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence and request that contributions in his memory be made to Congregation Beth Or.
www.levinefuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now