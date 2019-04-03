|
March 30, 2019, age 69, of Havertown. Beloved husband of Antoinette "Toni" (nee Pallone) Giarritta, son of Caterina and the late Antonino Giarritta, father of Tanya (the late Nick) Marandola and Nicole (Michael) Zecca; grandfather of Julianna, Sofia, Francesca and Gabriella; brother of Maria Lazarich, Joe (Maryjayne), Rose Evangelou and Chuck (Marianne). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law, Mary Pallone. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thursday, 9:30 A.M., at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Town-ship Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sal's memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
