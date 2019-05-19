Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
RACHEL (Martino) BONINO

RACHEL (Martino) BONINO Notice
BONINO
RACHEL (nee Martino)
On May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Devoted mother of Joseph (Nanette), Richard, Deborah Dalbey (John), Robert (Susan) and the late Michael. Dear sister of Anthony Martino. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her grandson Anthony. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019
