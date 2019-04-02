Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D'ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:15 AM - 10:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
RACHEL (Pascale) MAZZULO

RACHEL (Pascale) MAZZULO
MAZZULO
RACHEL M. "RAE"
(nee Pascale)


Age 96, of Brigantine NJ, and formerly of Broomall PA, on March 30th, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Dominic F. Mazzulo; her cherished brother, Joseph Pascale; her devoted nephews, Russ Mazzulo, his wife Lorie, Chris Mazzulo, his wife Christine; and many other nieces and nephews. Also survived by her son, James Gibbs (Adelaide); her grand-children Mark (Tara) and April; also her 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, April 4th, 10:15 to 10:45 A.M., D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow 11 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Providence Animal Shelter (ASPCA), 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media PA 19063, would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
