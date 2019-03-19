Home

RAE (Romano) D'ARCANGELO

D'ARCANGELO
RAE (nee Romano)
March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sabatino "Sam" D'Arcangelo; devoted mother of Richard A. (Claire) and Stephen J. (Renate) D'Arcangelo; grand-mother of Stephen Jr., Nicole (Andrew), Rocco, Lauren (Alfred), and Ricky; great grand-mother of Sabatino, Marielle, and Giovanna. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thursday 10 A.M. St. Hilary of Poitiers R.C. Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd. Rydal, Pa. 19046. where friends may call Thursday 9-10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Rae's name may be made to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019
