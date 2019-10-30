|
CELANO
RAFFAELA "RAE"
(nee Commodaro)
On Oct. 28, 2019 in Lafayette Hill formerly of Brigantine, NJ, age 93. Devoted wife of 67 years to the late Paul Celano. Rae will forever be remem-bered by her sons and their spouses: Joseph (Linda), Paul (Shivaun), Michael (Donna) and John (Jennifer), as well as her grandchildren and families: Nicholas, Julia, Victoria, Paul, Matthew, Daniel, Kyle and Cara her her great grandchildren: Theo, Hannah and Harlow. Rae was a devoted sister of her deceased siblings Vincent, Mary and Fred. She was greatly loved by her many nieces, nephews, many neighbors and friends. Funeral Mass Saturday Nov. 2nd, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Viewing 10-11 A.M. at Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks or the Pediatric Division.
