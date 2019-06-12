Home

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
RAGNHILD S. BERGQVIST

RAGNHILD S. BERGQVIST
BERGQVIST
RAGNHILD S.
75, of Wayne, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 during a visit to Sweden. She was the loving wife of Bo Bergqvist. Ragnhild was born in Sweden and moved to the US in 1986 with her family. She lived an active life supporting the children's adjustment to their new country and volunteering for different organizations. She had a great social network with many friends, and was well liked by everybody. Surviving are 3 children: Olof, Ingrid and Karin; 4 grandchildren as well as a sister. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019; 2:30 P.M. at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ragnhild's honor to: American Swedish Historical Museum: 1900 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145 or www.americanswedish.org. Arrangements are with

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Paoli, PA

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
