FUCETOLO
RALPH E.
Passed away November 23, 2019, at the age of 86 and was from Aldan, PA. Loving son of the late Ralph and Virginia Fucetolo; beloved husband for 63 years of Helen (nee Gillin); devoted father of Susan Richardson (Lew); dear grand-father of Eric V. Carroll and Andrew D. Carroll; also survived by 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9 to 10:30 A.M., at THE CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood PA 19074, followed by his Funeral Mass Friday, 11 A.M., in the Church of St. Eugene, Primos, PA. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019