Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Church of St. Eugene
200 S. Oak Ave.
Primos, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH FUCETOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH E. FUCETOLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH E. FUCETOLO Notice
FUCETOLO
RALPH E.
Passed away November 23, 2019, at the age of 86 and was from Aldan, PA. Loving son of the late Ralph and Virginia Fucetolo; beloved husband for 63 years of Helen (nee Gillin); devoted father of Susan Richardson (Lew); dear grand-father of Eric V. Carroll and Andrew D. Carroll; also survived by 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9 to 10:30 A.M., at THE CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood PA 19074, followed by his Funeral Mass Friday, 11 A.M., in the Church of St. Eugene, Primos, PA. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516.

cavanaghfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -