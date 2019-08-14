Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Edmond Church
21st and Snyder Ave
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edmond Church
21st and Snyder Ave
Age 82, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Elena (nee Garofalo). Devoted father of Anthony Grasso and Louis (Theresa) Girimonte. Loving grandfather of Erica (Dorothy), Louis and Jessica. Dear brother of the late Anthony Grasso. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday, August 17th, 9 to 9:50 A.M. at St. Edmond Church, 21st and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Interment New St. Mary Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.

www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
