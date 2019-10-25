|
|
KELLY
RALPH J.
On October 23, 2019, of Plymouth Meeting, age 94. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee McGee), father of Ralph (Sheila), James (Darlene), Brian (Carol), Jean Menkhaus (Al) and Joseph Kelly (Sonya), 11 grand-children, 6 great grandchildren, brother of Agnes Kelly and Betty DiNardo. Funeral Mass Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Viewing 9:30 - 11 A.M. at Church. Interment Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the above church.
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019