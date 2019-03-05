Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH SILIQUINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH P. SILIQUINI

Notice Condolences Flowers

RALPH P. SILIQUINI Notice
SILIQUINI
RALPH P.


March 1, 2019. Devoted husband of Roseann (nee Tisa), of 61 years. Beloved father of Donna (Ralph) Bennuhan, Carolyn Siliquini, Ralph (Sharon), and the late Joseph; also survived by one sister, Rose Tressler and 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to express condolences to the family between the hours of 9 and 10 A.M., Thursday, St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass will follow 10 A.M. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in his memory to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Phila. PA 19103.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now