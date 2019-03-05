|
|
SILIQUINI
RALPH P.
March 1, 2019. Devoted husband of Roseann (nee Tisa), of 61 years. Beloved father of Donna (Ralph) Bennuhan, Carolyn Siliquini, Ralph (Sharon), and the late Joseph; also survived by one sister, Rose Tressler and 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to express condolences to the family between the hours of 9 and 10 A.M., Thursday, St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass will follow 10 A.M. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in his memory to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Phila. PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019