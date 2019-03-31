|
SATTERTHWAITE
RALPH "SONNY"
Prominent African-American artist, devoted husband of 55 years and father, died peace-fully, in his sleep on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was 80 years old. Ralph's professional accomplishments include his painting of the first moon walk, which was exhibited in the Smithsonian Institute and the Franklin Institute. His personal accomplishments include raising three sons and informally raising many young, African-American boys in West Philadel-phia over the past 4 decades.
Ralph is survived by his three sons, Ralph Jr, Eric and Kristoffer, daughters-in-law, Mary, Danielle and Krista, as well as a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ralph will have a Memorial Service Monday, April 1st at 11 A.M., Pinn Memorial Baptist Church (2251 N 54th St, Phila., PA 19131). All are welcome to attend.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019