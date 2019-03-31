Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH SATTERTHWAITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH "SONNY" SATTERTHWAITE

Notice Condolences Flowers

RALPH "SONNY" SATTERTHWAITE Notice
SATTERTHWAITE
RALPH "SONNY"


Prominent African-American artist, devoted husband of 55 years and father, died peace-fully, in his sleep on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was 80 years old. Ralph's professional accomplishments include his painting of the first moon walk, which was exhibited in the Smithsonian Institute and the Franklin Institute. His personal accomplishments include raising three sons and informally raising many young, African-American boys in West Philadel-phia over the past 4 decades.
Ralph is survived by his three sons, Ralph Jr, Eric and Kristoffer, daughters-in-law, Mary, Danielle and Krista, as well as a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ralph will have a Memorial Service Monday, April 1st at 11 A.M., Pinn Memorial Baptist Church (2251 N 54th St, Phila., PA 19131). All are welcome to attend.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.