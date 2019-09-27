|
SHICATANO
RALPH
Aged 88 years, of Upper Chichester, passed away at his home, on September 24, 2019.
Beloved husband of Mary D. (nee DeCesaris) Shicatano. Devoted and loving father of Michele (Eric) Roberts, Ralph (Regina) Shicatano and Gina (Vincent) DiPaolo; cherished grandfather to his 8 grand-children, and dear brother of Marie (Frank) Glaviano and the late Francis Thomas Shicatano.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ralph's Viewing on Sunday, from 6 to 8 P.M., and on Monday, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL-STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston PA 19014. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M., in Saint Joseph R.C. Church. Interment will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery - Marple Township. Memorial contributions in his name, are requested to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 / www.providenceac.org.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019