D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph R.C. Church
RALPH SHICATANO


1930 - 2019
RALPH SHICATANO Notice
SHICATANO
RALPH


Aged 88 years, of Upper Chichester, passed away at his home, on September 24, 2019.
Beloved husband of Mary D. (nee DeCesaris) Shicatano. Devoted and loving father of Michele (Eric) Roberts, Ralph (Regina) Shicatano and Gina (Vincent) DiPaolo; cherished grandfather to his 8 grand-children, and dear brother of Marie (Frank) Glaviano and the late Francis Thomas Shicatano.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ralph's Viewing on Sunday, from 6 to 8 P.M., and on Monday, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL-STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston PA 19014. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M., in Saint Joseph R.C. Church. Interment will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery - Marple Township. Memorial contributions in his name, are requested to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 / www.providenceac.org.
www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
