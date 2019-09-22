Home

Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
RALPH THOMAS
Age 84, died on Sept. 18, 2019 at his home in Sewell, NJ. Born and raised in Phila., Ralph lived 41 years in the Whitman Square section of Washington Twp, NJ before moving the Park Place, Sewell 15 years ago. Ralph received his Bachelor's Degree from Villanova University. He retired from the Philadelphia Inquirer where he was a Supervisor. Ralph was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved Villanova Basketball.
Survived by his wife of 60 years MaryAnne (nee Murphy), children William J. (Suzanne) Castellane, Sean Castellane, Suzanne Carchidi, grandchildren Shane and Garrett McLaughlin and Megan Castellane. He was predeceased by his son Mark and step grandson David Aron.
Friends may greet the family 9-9:45 A.M. on Tuesday in the KELLEY FUNERAL HOME, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral Mass will be at 10 A.M. in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish), Pitman Ave, Pitman. Feel free to follow your heart regarding flowers or a donation to the Pink Sisters, 221 Green St, Phila., PA 19130 or the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 Delsea Dr, Clayton, NJ 08312.

Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
