|
|
HAMILTON
RALPH W., MD
85, died peacefully at Willow Valley Community, April 23, 2019, after a long illness.
He earned his BS in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University in 1955 and grad-uated with honors from UPenn School of Medicine in 1959. After 8 years of post graduate training he practiced plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Hospital of the University of PA, Presbyterian Medical Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia until retirement in 1996. At Penn he became Professor of Surgery in 1974 and Associate Chief of Plastic Surgery in 1980.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, his sister, 3 daughters and 8 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 A.M., at Thomas Auditorium at Willow Valley Lakes Community, music, gathering and a Video Tribute honoring his life will begin at 10:30 A.M.
DeBORD SNYDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Inc.
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019