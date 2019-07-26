Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
RAMONA SUSAN (Rossetti) McCULLOUGH

RAMONA SUSAN (Rossetti) McCULLOUGH Notice
RAMONA SUSAN (nee Rossetti)


Of Narberth passed away July 23, 2019. She is the wife of the late James McCullough, mother of Jim, Mark (Lynn), Nancy Rupp (Mark) and the late Stephen. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was prede-ceased by her 12 siblings. Family and friends may call 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown and in St. Margaret's Church, 210 N. Narberth Ave, Narberth 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Tuesday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to , 114 N. Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 26, 2019
