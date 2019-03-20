|
BELL
RANDALL W., M.D. "RANDY"
Age 81, on March 15, 2019, of Wayne, PA. and Rehoboth Beach DE, formerly of Beaufort S.C. and Naples Fl.
A retired Brigadier General U.S. Army. Husband of the late Maryanne (nee Gallagher) and brother of the late Denis Bell. Survived by his 5 children Randall (Terri), Deborah Bell, Kevin (Kim), Thomas (Jodi), and James (Beth) Bell, also 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson Wyatt, and his sister Judith Bell.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday March 23rd from 9 – 10:15 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 108 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA. 19087. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Inurnment West Point Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in Randall's memory may be made to at https://supportwoundedwarriorproject.org.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019