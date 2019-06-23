|
|
OMHOLT
RAY E.
Of Kennett Square, PA died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 89 years of age. Ray is survived by his wife, Inka Neumayr Omholt, and his children, Ted, Jennifer, Karen, and Clark Omholt, his step-daughter Jeanette Neumayr, and his grandchildren, Elise and Lexi Omholt, Zachary Roberts, and Sasha Omholt of Marin County, CA. Ray earned 49 engineering and software patents worldwide, was a loving family man, and a deeply valued friend to many. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 P.M., Sunday, June 30th at the Church of the Loving Shepherd, 1066 South New St., West Chester, PA.
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019